Gang of robbers busted in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police have busted a gang of robbers involved in firing at cops and injuring people during robberies for offering resistance, officials said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Zahoor Babar Afridi told reporters at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines that the gang was also involved in firing on a policeman at a barricade on Thursday.

"The group had injured some people during robberies in the last few months. Four of the cases have been traced out. Three of the arrested robbers belong to the Kohat Road," Zahoor Afridi said. The official said the gang was also involved in injuring a soldier and a doctor during a robbery. The robbers used to fire at victims for offering resistance. He added that gangs involved in robberies and other crimes have been busted in recent weeks. Street crime has increased in the provincial capital in recent months.