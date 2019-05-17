close
Sat May 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2019

Railway traffic suspended in Naushahro Feroze after train derails

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2019

SUKKUR: As many as 14 wagons of a cargo train derailed on Friday between Padidan and Bhirya Road railway stations at Ghazi Ibrahim Shah crossing in Naushahro Feroze district.

Till the filing of the story, the Karachi track was restored while it would take 20 to 36 hours to restore other tracks. Railway officials said from a preliminary examination, it appears the derailment was caused by some problem with the tracks.

The Faisalabad-bound cargo train from Karachi was carrying goods containers. No casualties were reported but it caused suspension of railways traffic, resulting in delays to nine passengers’ trains including Sukkur Express, Karachi Express, Faisalabad Express, Tezgham, Buisness Express and Rehman Baba Express. They were stranded at Rohri, Dharki, Ghotki, Khairpur, Nawabshah railway stations.

Railway engineering team is working to remove bogies from the main line to ensure railways traffic is fully resumed.

