Federal Inter-Club basketball begins

RAWALPINDI: Federal Inter-Club Basketball Championship 2019 is in full swing here at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex where twenty teams from the region are participating in this event, says a press release.

According to Federal Basketball Association secretary Dr Ouj-e-Zahoor, the teams have been divided into four pools and two categories. In each pool, there are two teams in category 1 and three teams in category 2.

Three teams from category 2 will compete against each other and one team will qualify for category 1 in each pool.

According to the results, United Kings claimed victory over Hawks and Ball Magicians to qualify for category 1 in pool A. Thunders recorded win against Pasban Wolves and Dragons to qualify in Pool B. In pool C, Rhinos beat wolves and avengers while Titans qualified for Category 1 after claiming victory against Lycans and J Warriors.