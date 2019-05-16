Federal Inter-Club basketball begins

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Federal Inter-Club Basketball Championship 2019 is in full swing here at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex where twenty teams from the region are participating in this event, says a press release.
According to Federal Basketball Association secretary Dr Ouj-e-Zahoor, the teams have been divided into four pools and two categories. In each pool, there are two teams in category 1 and three teams in category 2.
Three teams from category 2 will compete against each other and one team will qualify for category 1 in each pool.
According to the results, United Kings claimed victory over Hawks and Ball Magicians to qualify for category 1 in pool A. Thunders recorded win against Pasban Wolves and Dragons to qualify in Pool B. In pool C, Rhinos beat wolves and avengers while Titans qualified for Category 1 after claiming victory against Lycans and J Warriors.
RAWALPINDI: Federal Inter-Club Basketball Championship 2019 is in full swing here at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex where twenty teams from the region are participating in this event, says a press release.
According to Federal Basketball Association secretary Dr Ouj-e-Zahoor, the teams have been divided into four pools and two categories. In each pool, there are two teams in category 1 and three teams in category 2.
Three teams from category 2 will compete against each other and one team will qualify for category 1 in each pool.
According to the results, United Kings claimed victory over Hawks and Ball Magicians to qualify for category 1 in pool A. Thunders recorded win against Pasban Wolves and Dragons to qualify in Pool B. In pool C, Rhinos beat wolves and avengers while Titans qualified for Category 1 after claiming victory against Lycans and J Warriors.