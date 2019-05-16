close
Fri May 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

Nawabshah traders go on strike

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

NAWABSHAH :Traders representing Kiryana Association has come face to face with the district administration over retail price of essential commodities fixed for Ramazan and heavy penalties imposed by the district administration for overcharging.

The traders’ community has gone on a strike on the call of Kiryana Association and closed all business in protest. The leaders of traders’ community said the administration is forcing them to sale the items below the rate they get them in the wholesale.

They said the administration is also imposing heavy fines, which are out of the reach of traders. On the other hand administration says it is imposing fines on profiteers and trying to provide relief to the common man during Ramazan. Meanwhile consumers coming to market faced difficulties as markets were closed due to strike.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan