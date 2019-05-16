Nawabshah traders go on strike

NAWABSHAH :Traders representing Kiryana Association has come face to face with the district administration over retail price of essential commodities fixed for Ramazan and heavy penalties imposed by the district administration for overcharging.

The traders’ community has gone on a strike on the call of Kiryana Association and closed all business in protest. The leaders of traders’ community said the administration is forcing them to sale the items below the rate they get them in the wholesale.

They said the administration is also imposing heavy fines, which are out of the reach of traders. On the other hand administration says it is imposing fines on profiteers and trying to provide relief to the common man during Ramazan. Meanwhile consumers coming to market faced difficulties as markets were closed due to strike.