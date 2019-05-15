close
Thu May 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2019

Hafizabad cricket elections on 24th

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2019

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has issued the election schedule of District Cricket Association Hafizabad, which will be conducted on May 24. The PCB has also released the list of voters for the elections that will be held on the seats of president, secretary and treasurer. On the other hand a petition has also been filed in the high court for the delay in the election of the district. The court of Justice Sajid Mahmood on the petition of Zubair Ahmed has issued notices to the PCB to appear before the court on Mar 23. The PCB released the election schedule right after the petition was filed in the high court.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports