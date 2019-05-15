Hafizabad cricket elections on 24th

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has issued the election schedule of District Cricket Association Hafizabad, which will be conducted on May 24. The PCB has also released the list of voters for the elections that will be held on the seats of president, secretary and treasurer. On the other hand a petition has also been filed in the high court for the delay in the election of the district. The court of Justice Sajid Mahmood on the petition of Zubair Ahmed has issued notices to the PCB to appear before the court on Mar 23. The PCB released the election schedule right after the petition was filed in the high court.