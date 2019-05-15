UN officials briefed on quick impact projects

PESHAWAR: Senior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government officials on Wednesday briefed the United Nations representatives on the quick impact projects initiated in the newly-merged areas.

According to an official handout, Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to the chief minister, and the Head of Strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed received Haoliang Xu, UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific along with Resident Representative of UNDP Ignacio Artaza here at the Chief Minister s Secretariat.

Appreciating the support provided by the UNDP, especially in the post-merger scenario of erstwhile Fata and in the preparation of 10 years development strategy, the UN assistant secretary general was informed that the development of the newly merged areas was the priority of the government, leaving no stone unturned to accomplish it. Recalling his visit to Pakistan in the year 2007 and witnessing the new developments now, Haoliang Xu termed the merger a historical moment and said the expectations of the tribesmen must be very high after inclusion in the mainstream.

The UN assistant secretary general emphasised the idea of the development of free spaces in the universities premises to provide opportunities and a better environment for research and development activities by the students of the province.