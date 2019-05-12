Boxer Waseem prepares for coming bouts

KARACHI: Pakistan's professional boxer and two-time WBC world silver flyweight champion Mohammad Waseem is mastering new tricks which he says will utilise in his coming bouts.

"Yes, I am working very hard and learning new tricks and hopefully it will be a great return to the ring next month," the 31-year old former Asian Games bronze medallist told ‘The News’ from Glasgow on Saturday. Having played the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world title bout against the South African Moruti Mthalane in Kuala Lumpur last year which Waseem lost despite having boxed so well, he will return to the ring on June 22 with a bout at MTK Global Glasgow Centre against the opponent whose name will be known soon. “Boxing is a sort of sport in which you always are in quest of bringing some innovations in your approach. I am learning more things and am very much confident to emerge as much better fighter,” the fighter said. “I am working on defence, head movement and you know my body shot,” the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver medallist said.

Waseem is training under MTK Global at its Glasgow Centre under the supervision of English trainer Danny Vaughan. To a query Waseem said that he was working hard on various things. “Here more stress is given on conditioning, fitness and skills. I have also done training in Japan. There they focus on defensive game and they are a bit slow. In Las Vegas more focus was on speed. Every trainer has his own method,” Waseem said.

Besides the June 22 fight Waseem is expected to get another fight later this year before going for world title bout. Waseem has bewildered everyone in Glasgow with his hard training despite keeping fast all day. He eats one banana at Iftar and then starts running on the highway. He aims to run for 12 kilometre on Sunday.

“It’s very tough. I am going to run for 12 kilometre today after Iftar. You know running makes you strong and improves your stamina which is important in 12-round boxing,” the fighter said. He said he believes in his ability and would lift the world title. “I believe in myself and InshaAllah will win world title,” Waseem said.

His trainer Danny Vaughan told this correspondent that he was satisfied with the ability of Waseem and he would sure achieve his goals. “He is very hard working and tough boxer and will win the world crown,” Danny said.

After having won two WBC world silver flyweight titles on the trot in 2016 Waseem faced huge financial issues that dogged his career. And at one time it seemed that the boxer would not be able to continue his stint in professional circuit but he faced all issues boldly and got stronger. And recently he entered into a contract with the world’s leading boxer managing company MTK Global which has fighters from around the world under its belt.