Gwadar hotel attack attempt to sabotage economic projects: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, condemning Saturday’s terrorist attack on Pearl Continental Gwadar, said such attempts, especially in Balochistan, were an effort to sabotage country’s economic projects and prosperity.

“We shall not allow these agendas to succeed. Pakistani nation and its security forces shall defeat them all,” he vowed.

Appreciating the initial response by security guards and security forces in foiling greater loss to human lives, the Prime Minister paid rich tributes to the martyred and injured security personnel.

In a separate statement, President Dr Arif Alvi also strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Gwadar terming such incidents as a grave conspiracy against national development projects. The President said the whole nation stood united in war against terrorism.

He said the scourge would be completely eliminated from the country and the journey towards progress would continue. He paid tribute to the martyred security official and prayed for the recovery of the injured.