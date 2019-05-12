close
Mon May 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
May 13, 2019

Gwadar hotel attack attempt to sabotage economic projects: Imran

Top Story

A
APP
May 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, condemning Saturday’s terrorist attack on Pearl Continental Gwadar, said such attempts, especially in Balochistan, were an effort to sabotage country’s economic projects and prosperity.

“We shall not allow these agendas to succeed. Pakistani nation and its security forces shall defeat them all,” he vowed.

Appreciating the initial response by security guards and security forces in foiling greater loss to human lives, the Prime Minister paid rich tributes to the martyred and injured security personnel.

In a separate statement, President Dr Arif Alvi also strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Gwadar terming such incidents as a grave conspiracy against national development projects. The President said the whole nation stood united in war against terrorism.

He said the scourge would be completely eliminated from the country and the journey towards progress would continue. He paid tribute to the martyred security official and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story