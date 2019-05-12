Attack in Gwadar

The storming of the five-star Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar, Balochistan on Saturday night is a bad omen. At least three terrorists were involved in the shooting at the hotel after they broke into it, carrying heavy arms. Five people lost their lives; others who were injured are being treated. The attack has potentially grave consequences for several reasons. The port city of Gwadar is central to the CPEC project undertaken by China, with a major part of the corridor passing through Balochistan to reach the port. Security factors have been a key concern in the construction of the corridor. According to reports, several Chinese guests were staying in the hotel at the time, and although none were injured, the fact that gunmen could enter a fortified area will naturally be a cause of concern for both Beijing and Islamabad.

There is another factor. The attack, claimed by the nationalist Baloch Liberation Army as one directed against foreign nationals and Chinese investors in Pakistan, indicates that there are still many problems lying hidden across the restive province of Balochistan. In the middle of April, 15 to 20 gunmen had waylaid six passenger buses traveling between Gwadar and Karachi and shot dead 14 passengers. Some of them were believed to be linked to coastal security. The violence running through Balochistan has serious implications for Pakistan.

In the first place, it indicates a desperate need to bring calm and harmony within a divided country. The violence has been blamed on foreign elements. But anyone visiting Balochistan will testify that there are also perceptions of injustice and wrongdoing within that territory. These need to be resolved through dialogue and discussion between all stakeholders, with the involvement of all of Balochistan’s political parties, so that they can be finally resolved. No amount of security can prevent random attacks across the vast, sparsely populated territory of the country’s largest federating unit. Because of its geopolitical position and its mineral wealth, Balochistan is of immense significance to Pakistan. The development of a major port at Gwadar, with the Chinese planning to use it as the point from where goods entering Pakistan from China would be taken to other destinations, makes this all the more true. Pakistan will need to work hard to allay inevitable Chinese concerns. The issue of security in Balochistan has arisen before. There are fears it will rise again. The problem for Pakistan is an internal one and must be discussed more openly within the country so that more solutions can be put forward. These fires need to be calmed.