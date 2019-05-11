‘Education a must to deal with current challenges’

Islamabad : Islam is a religion of peace and moderation and therefore, the Muslims should disseminate its true message, said President of the International Islamic University (IIU) Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh.

"Violent attitudes should be discouraged in societies and a comprehensive framework should be devised for build the image of Islam and its followers," the IIU president said in the Friday prayer sermon at Faisal Masjid here.

The congregation was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh highlighted the importance of and sanctity of the Ramazan.

He said the month of Ramazan was a blessing and a gift for Muslims to get back to the track, which had been identified by the Almighty Allah.

He asked Muslims to observe fast with full spirit and said the fasting taught about tolerance in life.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh called for the unity of Muslims and said education must be the top priority to deal with the challenges of the hour.

He said that Islam is the religion of peace and moderation and Muslims must disseminate the true message of Islam.

The IIU president said violent attitudes should be discouraged in the societies and comprehensive framework must be devised for image building of Islam.