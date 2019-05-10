close
Sat May 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

Arrest warrants for comedian issued

National

LAHORE: A Family Court on Friday issued arrest warrants for famous stage comedian Tariq Teddy over the charges of not paying expenses of his children. The court has directed authorities concerned to arrest and produce him before the court by June 13.

The court issued arrest warrants on a petition of his wife Asma. The petitioner contended in her application that Tariq Teddy had left her upon the birth of two daughters. Moreover, he has not been paying them. She implored the court to summon Teddy and make him fulfill his responsibility. The court called Teddy several times but he didn’t appear before the court.

