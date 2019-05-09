‘Child Protection Commission on the anvil’

Islamabad : The United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA) has shown interest in making further collaboration with the Pakistani government in the cause and protection of human rights.

UNPFA representative in Pakistan Lina M Mousa met Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari here and discussed matters related to human rights with a special focus on gender equality, women’s rights, and empowerment of women.

While assuring the ministry's full support to the UNFPA in their projects, the minister said efforts were being made through a comprehensive strategy to ensure the protection of rights of everyone including the women's for their mainstreaming at all level in the country. Dr Mazari apprised the UNFPA representative of the steps taken by the government for the protection of human rights.