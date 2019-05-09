Pakistan Advertisers Society hosts first-ever prestigious Effie Awards

KARACHI: The first Effie Awards Pakistan was held in Karachi on May 4th, 2019 under the auspicies of the Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS).

With the affiliation of Effie Worldwide, PAS Awards, which is Pakistan’s most prestigious marketing effectiveness award programme, joined the global Effie network to become Effie Awards Pakistan. With more than 600 people attending the awards, the night brought together the entire marketing, advertising and media fraternity to the event where the most effective marketing campaigns are rewarded.

Industry stalwarts like Asif Aziz, Chairman, PAS and COO JAZZ, Dr. Zeelaf Munir, President and CEO, EBM, Shazia Syed, Chairperson, Unilever Pakistan, Sultana Siddiqui, Chairperson, HUM TV, Sarfaraz A. Rehman, Jury Chair, Amber Saigol, Chairperson, DAWN Media Group and Sarmad Ali, Group CEO, Marketing, Jang were some of the presenters that handed the trophies to the lucky winners. Asif Aziz, Chairman PAS on the occasion said “bringing Effie awards to Pakistan is a proud moment, not only for PAS but for the entire industry as we all share its mission”.

This year, the Effies featured 14 regular categories, 11 specialty categories, and 4 special awards. From these categories a total of 20 Bronze winners, 15 Silver, and 10 Gold were awarded from over 200 entries to clients and agencies across various categories. The Grand Effie was awarded to UN Women campaign ‘The Bridal Women” developed by BBDO Pakistan. “Ogilvy Pakistan” was awarded the Effie Pakistan 2019 Agency Network of the Year and “Unilever Pakistan” and “Coca-Cola Pakistan” were awarded the Effie Pakistan Marketers of the Year. Special recognition shields were also presented to Jang and DAWN Media group for their efforts in the field of marketing and advertising.

Qamar Abbas, Executive Director, PAS said that ”2018-19 was all about making Pakistan visible internationally. Effie will not only help us further raise the standards of marketing communication in Pakistan but will give us an opportunity to showcase our outstanding work globally.”

The most coveted PAS Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Aftab Tapal, Chairman of the Board, Tapal Tea for his leadership and vision that has led to the creation of a major mainstream Pakistani brand that is a source of inspiration for up and coming entrepreneurs.

The honorable Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail also graced the occasion and expressed his appreciation to all the winners and congratulated Pakistan Advertisers Society for bringing Effie Awards to Pakistan. The red carpet was hosted by Yawar Iqbal, Executive Creative Director, JWT/Grey and Ms. Mahnoor Nadir. The show featured a mesmerizing rendition of instrumental music by the Leo Twins as well as a hilarious comedy performance by the renowned Umar Rana.

This year, National Foods hosted the dinner and enthralled the guests with their mouthwatering delight. English Biscuit Manufacturers presented an award in a special category and also set-up an EBM Café. Unilever Pakistan and Jubilee Life participated as category sponsor.

Active Media displayed a beautiful Active Lounge, and Candyland was the gift bag sponsor. Kantar Pakistan had also earlier sponsored the Effie Pakistan jury sessions. The event was managed by H&S Connect and choreographed by The Woot. Jang Media Group was the Print Media Partner, Adcom Leo Burnett was the Digital, Creative Partner, MK Digital was Digital PR Partner, Bogo, Scentsation, and Espresso were generous gift partners. MindMap was the digital partner, BrandSynario was the online publication partner, FM 91 was the radio partner, and MJunoon was the Online Streaming Partner.