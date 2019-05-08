One of two suspects in deadly US school shooting is a girl

HIGHLANDS RANCH, United States: One of the two suspects in a Colorado school shooting that left one person dead and eight wounded is a girl, Denver police said Wednesday.

The sheriff of Douglas County, in the Denver suburbs, initially said his men had arrested two boys after Tuesday's shooting spree, both of them students at the Highlands Ranch STEM school. One of the suspects was 18 and the other was a minor.

But Sheriff Tony Spurlock on Wednesday said the minor was a girl and that his officers had been mistaken her for a boy because of her appearance. He said that three of the eight wounded students were still in intensive care in a regional hospital Wednesday, while the others had been discharged.