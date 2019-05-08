‘People getting benefit from Ramazan package’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting of cabinet committee for price control to review the prices and availability of essential items in Ramazan bazaars and implementation of Ramazan package.

The meeting expressed its satisfaction over the availability, standard and prices of daily use commodities in Ramazan bazaars. The meeting decided to eliminate the condition of showing identity card for purchasing sugar. Addressing the meeting, the minister said that rush of people in 309 Ramazan bazaars is a proof that they are getting relief. Subsidy of billion of rupees is being given by the government for providing essential items at reasonable rates at Ramazan bazaars. He said that edibles are being sold in Ramazan bazaars according to the prices of 2018. Action will remain continue against those creating artificial price-hike and illegal profiteers. No compromise will be made in this regard. He directed for keeping a vigilant eye on the demand and supply of essential items in open markets and Ramazan bazaars. Commissioners and deputy commissioners should monitor the procedure of auction. He said that price control mechanism should strictly be implemented. Secretary Industry & Trade Tahir Khursheed briefed the meeting that 16,307 inspections were carried out and 3,779 cases of overcharging were registered, 63 lakh rupees fine was imposed, 268 cases were registered and 158 people were arrested.

cleanliness operation: Keeping in view the arrival of Ramazan, Albayrak Waste Management Company has devised a comprehensive cleanliness and awareness plan. Special cleanup operations would be carried out in and around Ramazan bazaars, commercial markets, Jamia masjids and graveyards in the city.

Albayrak officials said as many as 250 sanitary workers in two different shifts would ensure cleanliness in and around 12 Ramazan bazaars. Waste from these bazaars would be lifted in three shifts. Albayrak field staff would also perform washing activities in surroundings and adjacent areas of Ramazan bazaars & Jamia masjids on daily basis in second and third shift.

Albayrak will provide 2,610 litre phenyl, 14,000 kilogram of lime, brooms and waste bags for Ramazan special cleanup operations. Face masks and gloves would also be distributed among the sanitary staff to ensure their safety while working in the field. Waste related complaints will be received on 1139 from Ramazan bazaars would be addressed within 10 minutes.

The communications team of Albayrak would also run a cleanliness & advocacy drive during the holy month. Awareness brochures would be distributed in Ramazan bazaars, Jamia masjids and seminaries. Albayrak awareness campaign would focus on discouraging the use of plastic bags this year to minimise the usage of polythene bags for a sustainable environment. The cleanliness & awareness activities of Albayrak during Ramazan would continue from May 8 to June 4, the officials concluded.

blast condemned: The Muthahida Ulema Board has issued a decree against the terrorists targeting the officials of law enforcement agencies and innocent people.

Islamic Shariah forbids suicide blasts, terrorists attacks and killings of innocent people. The suicide blast outside Data Darbar, Lahore, is a heinous terrorist act of the enemies of humanity, the ulema said, adding, people of Pakistan were united and standing with the law enforcement agencies of the country to eliminate the menace of terrorism and extremism from Pakistan.

A joint statement released by Muthahida Ulema Board, Punjab, with the consent of leading scholars of different schools of thought in Pakistan condemned suicide attack at police and innocent people during Ramazan.

Muthahida Ulema Board Punjab Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and other members of the board, including Dr Raghib Naeemi, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Maulana Prof Abdul Rehman Ludhyanvi, Maulana Abdul Karim Nadeem, Maulana Abdul Haq Mujahjd, Maulana Fazalur Raheem, Maulana Afzal Haidri, Maulana Mufti Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Maulana Dr Sarfraz Ahmed Awan and Maulana Zafarullah Shafiq, stated that the elements responsible for suicide attack at Data Darbar were the enemies of Islam and Pakistan. The Pakistan Ulema Council and Muthahida Ulema Board Punjab chairman has also convened an emergency meeting of the board to look into the situation developed after the terrorist attack.