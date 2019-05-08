Education, media cooperation explored

Islamabad :President of the International Islamic University (IIU) Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh visited Pakistan Bil Arabia Center for Arabic Promotion and discussed cooperation in the field of media and communication and academic spheres.

Pakistan Bil Arabia and IIU Directorate of Public Relations signed a memorandum of understanding a few months ago under which both sides are sharing experiences for new media strategies and campaigns. The IIU president while lauding the role of Pakistan Bil Arabia said it was working as a bridge for communication and cooperation between Pakistani and KSA institutions. "The IIU in cooperation with Pakistan Bil Arabia will work for creating a network for the dissemination of Islam’s message of peace across the world," he said. Director of Pakistan Bil Arabia Raasikh Kashmiri said his Pakistan-based Arabic newswire was focusing its attention on the dissemination highlighting of Pakistani culture, heritage, and tourism in the Arab countries.