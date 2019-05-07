Shadab likely to join Pak team ahead of World Cup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan World Cup Cricket campaign is expected to get a boost as un-well ace all rounder Shadab Khan is likely to join the team ahead of the start of the mega event.

Shadab who is nursing his illness in Rawalpindi is fast regaining fitness and is most likely to rejoin the team well ahead of the start of the extravaganza. The World Cup springs into action from May 30.

Wrist spinner who has attained one of the pivotal roles in the Pakistan’s limited over team was tested positive for hepatitis C-forcing the board to sideline him just ahead of the start of the England tour.

Later, he was sent to England for treatment where Dr Patrick Kennedy prescribed him complete rest and for 15 days and required medicine to cure the decease.Shadab Khan returned home last Monday following his appointment with Dr Patrick Kennedy, world renowned gastroenterologist and hepatologist who has a special interest in liver disease in elite sportsmen.

Shadab now is expected to undergo another round of tests in a week time in Lahore to confirm his virus status. “His virus- hepatitis C was at early stage even at the time of detection. So it was much easier to overcome the disease at early stage. Now we feel that he has overcome the decease. What he would be requiring in a week time is to start working on his fitness and physical condition,” one of the doctors working on his rehabilitation when contacted said.

He confirmed that there were strong chances of his joining the team in England ahead of the start of the World Cup. “He is overcoming the illness and is likely to be declared fit to join the team within two weeks time,” the doctor said. Shahdab is one of the leading contractual player who is a very important component of Pakistan one-day team. Surprisingly no effort was made to keep him away from such infections by advising him to follow hygienic way of life style.

Just over ten years back Mohammad Aamir also suffered with the same infection. Couple of more cases of such nature have also been detected in recent past. Luckily, Shahdab’s decease was detected at the right time, enabling specialist to work on his fitness and make him ready for the big event.

“There were suggestions that it would have been a good option to keep him in England. Shahdab however was adamant to spend the rehabilitation time in Rawalpindi rather than staying in England,” a source confirmed.