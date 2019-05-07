Narrative case articles published

PESHAWAR: The Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance, Institute of Management Sciences (CEIF IMSciences), Peshawar, has published 12 narrative case articles in collaboration with the International Shariah Research Academy (ISRA), Kuala Lumpur, and Riphah International University, Islamabad to advance the Islamic Finance discipline and practice.

At launching ceremony of the case articles, Director IMSciences Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan, head CEIF Dr Karimullah, and the Director & Editor of Journal of Islamic Business and Management Dr Muhammad Ayub, shared their views on how these case studies can impact the practice and theory of Islamic Finance in terms of providing pragmatic knowledge that would enable the Centre of Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF), IMSciences to design new academic courses and train bankers and academics in Pakistan, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Uganda, and Zambia.