close
Wed May 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
May 8, 2019

Narrative case articles published

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 8, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance, Institute of Management Sciences (CEIF IMSciences), Peshawar, has published 12 narrative case articles in collaboration with the International Shariah Research Academy (ISRA), Kuala Lumpur, and Riphah International University, Islamabad to advance the Islamic Finance discipline and practice.

At launching ceremony of the case articles, Director IMSciences Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan, head CEIF Dr Karimullah, and the Director & Editor of Journal of Islamic Business and Management Dr Muhammad Ayub, shared their views on how these case studies can impact the practice and theory of Islamic Finance in terms of providing pragmatic knowledge that would enable the Centre of Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF), IMSciences to design new academic courses and train bankers and academics in Pakistan, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Uganda, and Zambia.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar