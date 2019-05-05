National Judo title for Army

LAHORE: Pakistan Army clinched the 26th National Men and 9th National Women Judo Championship that concluded on Saturday night

Army was followed by Wapda at second position while KP and HEC were the joint third in the team event.In women team even Wapda was the winner while Army was second and HEC and KP got third position.

Meanwhile, Sibling Judokas belonging to a minority showed their worth in both Men and Women championship.One brother and two sisters showed their worth by clinching Gold medals. Miss. Ambreen Masih bronze medalist of South Asian and 9 times national champion and her sister Miss Humaira Ashiq South Asian Gold medalist and 9 times national champion got Gold in 9th National women while their brother got gold medal. Meanwhile, Jamil khokar was the most senior technical official also belongs to minority.