‘Record number’ think May should step aside as PM

LONDON: A “record number” of Tory party members think Theresa May should step aside as Prime Minister, according to new figures. A poll by political blog Conservative Home has found that 82 per cent of their party member panel respondents want Theresa May to stand down as party leader and to call a leadership election.

The number of those who think she should leave is a record for the Conservative Home poll, and is up from last month, when 71 per cent of respondents wanted May to announce her resignation. Later in April, that figure hit 79 per cent, itself another record number.

The snap survey was held in the wake of some of the worst Conservative local election results in more than 20 years, which saw the party lose more than 1,000 councillors. It comes after former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith made calls for May to resign or be forced out of office.

Other major figures, like former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and new International Development Secretary Rory Stewart, have emerged as potential contenders in the race to replace May.