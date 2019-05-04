More college admissions sought for children of expats

Islamabad: The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has sought an adequate increase in the number of seats reserved for the children of overseas Pakistanis in public sector colleges and universities.

In a letter written to Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari said allocation of more seats for the admission of the children of Pakistani expatriates in institutions of higher and professional education had long been an issue for overseas Pakistanis as it was not properly addressed by the successive governments.

He said keeping in view the significant contribution of overseas Pakistanis to the national economy in the form of foreign exchange remittances, the present government was committed to making all possible efforts for their welfare.

"The issue of inadequate number of reserved seats for children of overseas Pakistanis in public sector colleges and universities needs to be addressed on a priority basis. It is, therefore, requested that special efforts may kindly be made by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for the allocation of reserved seats for children of overseas Pakistanis in all public sector colleges and universities, including those offering professional degrees, under the control of the federal government," he said.

The special assistant to the prime minister said the fee for the children of overseas Pakistanis should be the same as being charged from local students.

Workshop: A three-day Regional Workshop on Information & Communication Technologies (ICT) Role for Disaster Prediction and Management ended at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Saturday.

At the concluding ceremony, experts recommended to strengthen regional research and development activities related to the use of ICT and comprehensive communication system in disaster risk reduction.

They suggested that there is dire need of management information system for strategy, planning and rehabilitation of affected collaborative efforts of federal & provincial authorities through mutual communication. They were of the view that lack of awareness is a major problem for disaster management and recommended the use of many open-resource tools & software applications and to educate more to our people for saving their lives and assets against these disaster risk reduction.

Prof. Dr. Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi pro-Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR was the chief guest at the concluding session. In his address, he said immediate and quick form of information through various smart apps and web based information and use of other quick means of communication can help our country to face such disasters with minimum risk involved. He suggested the proper infrastructure for communication and consciousness or awareness among people to reduce losses.