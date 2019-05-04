Tributes paid to PPP’s late Qamar Abbas

PESHAWAR: The activists of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday paid glowing tributes to the party leader Syed Qamar Abbas on the occasion of his 12th death anniversary.



The PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had organized the event at the Peshawar Press Club. A large number of PPP leaders and workers turned up at the event. They recalled the sacrifices and services of Qamar Abbas and said he had a down-to-earth personality despite serving as provincial minister twice.

In their separate speeches, the provincial leaders recalled the services of Qamar Abbas and said did not bow before any dictator.