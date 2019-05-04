close
Sun May 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SBS
Syed Bukhar Shah
May 5, 2019

Tributes paid to PPP’s late Qamar Abbas

National

SBS
Syed Bukhar Shah
May 5, 2019

PESHAWAR: The activists of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday paid glowing tributes to the party leader Syed Qamar Abbas on the occasion of his 12th death anniversary.

The PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had organized the event at the Peshawar Press Club. A large number of PPP leaders and workers turned up at the event. They recalled the sacrifices and services of Qamar Abbas and said he had a down-to-earth personality despite serving as provincial minister twice.

In their separate speeches, the provincial leaders recalled the services of Qamar Abbas and said did not bow before any dictator.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan