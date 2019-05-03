Army win national judo championships

KARACHI: Army won the 26th Men and 9th Women National Judo Championship 2019 which concluded at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad on Friday.

Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) organised the event in collaboration with Pakistan Army Sports Directorate and Islamabad Judo Association. As many as 13 teams from all over Pakistan featured in the competitions. Army finished at the podium with six gold, three silver and one bronze in men’s category.

Army also pocketed five gold medals, two silver and one bronze in women’s contests. WAPDA ended as the runners-up with four gold, three silver and three bronze in men’s section. They picked three gold, four silver and one bronze in women’s section.