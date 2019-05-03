City sizzles as mercury soars to 41.5 degrees Celsius

The Karachiites braved another very hot and humid day on Friday when the mercury soared to 41.5 degrees Celsius under the influence of hot and dry winds from the plains of the country, Pakistan Meteorological Department officials said, adding that the weather would remain hot and dry on Saturday (today) with temperatures ranging between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius.

“Today, the mercury soared again to 41.5 degrees Celsius under the influence of hot and dry winds from the north and north-westerly direction, but the situation improved in the evening with the resumption of the sea breeze,” said Sardar Sarfraz, the Karachi Met director.

The Met department said the hot conditions would ease from Saturday with a decrease of the daytime temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius, saying winds from the west/south-westerly direction would bring the temperature down.

The weather would improve from Sunday with the temperature likely to remain between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius. Officials of the Met office maintained that authorities and all other stakeholders should continue with their efforts to take precautionary measures and keep them updated about the weather.

Karachi had been in the grip of a mild heatwave since Tuesday, but due to low humidity and relatively low temperatures, no untoward incident had happened in the city, health officials said, adding that they were on high alert following the heatwave alert issued by the Met office.