Literati celebrate Labour Day with a labourer!

Islamabad: A group of men and women of literature based in Islamabad celebrated the ‘Labour Day’ in a unique style this year. It was an unusual lunch hosted by prominent poetess and woman rights activist, Ms Kishwar Nahid, at her residence Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the day and honour a labourer.

The guest of honour was Nazeeran Bibi, a Christian woman working as a domestic servant since her childhood to support her family. And is still working!

Ms Indo Mitha, the legendary ‘Bharatanatyam’ dancer and Nazeeran Bibi joined hands to cut the ‘Labour Day’ cake amidst a round of cheers and applause from the people present on the occasion.

Earlier, the well-known human rights activist, Tahira Abdullah played the famous song of the oppressed all over the world, ‘The Internationale’, sung in Urdu by Shehram Azhar and Jawwad Ahmed. ‘Internationale’ is probably the oldest song still being sung in many languages all over the world.

Later, Haris Khaleeq, a prominent writer, columnist and expert on national and international issues, recited some selected poems written by Saroor Barabankvi, Hassan Hamidi and Khalid Alig, all highlighting the struggles the labourers all over the world have put in and the conditions they are still living in. Haris Khaleeq also has been appointed Secretary General of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

Kishwar Nahid also presented two of her latest poems on the occasion. Later, Ms Tehreema Mitha recited the most popular poem of revolutionary poet Habib Jalib, which was applauded by all as it went well with the occasion. Later, she also sang a most popular song of yester years.

The Chairperson of National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW), Ms Khawar Mumtaz also played a mime performance presented at the University of New York based on famous poem, ‘Ham Gunahgar Auratain’ written by Kishwar Nahid.

“We, the people of art and literature, may not be able to go out on the roads and in the grounds to join the ‘Labour Day’ rallies, raising slogans and all that. But we have our own way of appreciating the efforts and highlighting the sacrifices the labourers all over the world have laid down to get their rights and are still doing.

“The painters, poets, writers and actors from all over the world have highlighted and are still continuing to highlight the struggle and efforts by the labourers at global level and their works have made a great impact, transforming opinions and policies in favour of labourers internationally,” the guests present on the occasion said.

It was indeed a different way of honouring the struggle launched by the labourers all over the world by the men and women of art and literature. It was good to see people like Qasim Bhugio accompanied by his wife, Khaliq Haris and family, Nazir Mehmood and Ms Snober, the well-known architect Naeem Pasha, Samar Minallah and her husband Yousaf Khan, journalist Farida Hafeez, Shoaib Sultan of NRSP, Shah Mohammad Pirzado, and Rahat Saeed together under one roof in Islamabad.

The occasion also provided an opportunity to meet Ms Najmi Rizvi, the daughter of legendary journalist of yesteryears, Absar Rizvi, who was visiting Islamabad after a long time since she had settled in the US. Her presence revived the sweet memories of 1980s and ‘90s when ‘The 3 As’ (Absar Rizvi, ABS Jafri and Ashab Naqvi) used to be big names of journalism in Islamabad.