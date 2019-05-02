Ameena claims 57kg gold in National Judo

ISLAMABAD: Twenty-year-old Japan-based Ameena Toyoda, representing Army, won the gold medal in the women’s 57kg category as the 26th National Men’s Judo Championship and the 9th National Women’s Championship got underway with a colourful ceremony at the Hamidi Hall here on Wednesday.

Ameena defeated Shumaila Gul of Wapda in the final.

Irum Shahzadi also won a gold medal for Army in the 44kg category.

Shah Hussain Shah defeated Navy’s Hamid to win the open category of the men’s judo event.

Haseeb Khan of HEC

and Tayyab of Wapda won bronze medals.

The championships were declared open by Akbar Hussain Durrani, secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination.