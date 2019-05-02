Men, Women Judo C’ship commences

ISLAMABAD: 20-year old Japan-based Ameena Toyoda won gold for Army in the 57kg women category as the 26th National Men’s Judo and ninth Women National Judo Championship got under way with a colourful ceremony at the Hamidi Hall Wednesday.

Ameena defeated Shumaila Gul (Wapda) in the final to win the first gold for her team. Irum Shahzadi also won gold for Army in 44kg category. Prominent Shah Hussain Shah defeated Navy’s Hamid to win the open category of the men’s judo event. Haseeb Khan (HEC) and Tayyab (Wapda) won bronze.

Besides Army, Navy, PAF, HEC, Wada, Police, AJK, Fata, Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and KPK teams are participating in the event. The Championship was declared open by Akbar Hussain Durrani, secretary Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC). Takahiro Tamura head of Public Affairs Japan Embassy and Col (rtd) Junaid Alam, president Judo Federation were also present on the occasion.