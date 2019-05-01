close
Wed May 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

PPP leader injured over land dispute

National

MALAKWAL: The PPP divisional president sustained injuries in a clash over agricultural land dispute at Chak 9 on Tuesday.

According to police, Dewan Shamim Akhtar had a land dispute with Kashif Siddique. On the day of the incident Dewan visited the outhouse of Kashif and exchanged harsh words with the brother of Kashif. After some time a clash erupted between the two groups. Reportedly, Dewan’s leg fractured in the clash. Police shifted him to THQ hospital from where the doctors referred him to Lahore.

