District Gujar Khan

Recently, the Punjab government approved two new districts in Punjab. First is Pirmahal in Toba Tek Singh and the second is Chishtian in Bahawalnagar. I would like to take your attention towards Gujar Khan, a tehsil with 36 union councils, and a population of 678,503. The tehsil has only one MNA, two MPAs and one mayor. It is very difficult for one tehsil to have an enormous population and huge land area, as there are many issues related to pollution, health and education. A few days ago a petroleum company discovered new reserves of crude oil in Gujar Khan although a field of OGDCL is already working and producing 1600 barrels of crude oil.

Gujar Khan should be approved as District Gujar Khan, as it meets all the check lists which are compulsory for a district. The Punjab government should take this issue seriously and approve Gujar Khan as a new district of Punjab.

Engr Wajih Ul Islam

Gujar Khan