Shahbaz finds another Shahbaz

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Shahbaz Ahmed has identified a promising hockey player from a local tournament in Gakhar Mandi, and directed him to report in Lahore for selection in the Pakistan Development Squad against Uzbekistan, ‘The News’ has learnt.

Informed sources said that Shahbaz was the chief guest at the final of Colonel Iqbal Bajwah memorial tournament’s final when he saw the player. His skills impressed the PHF secretary. Sources said that interestingly the player’s name was Shahbaz Ahmed and he played as a left-in, the position on which the former Pakistan captain used to play. After the final match, Shahbaz called him, praised his skills and playing style and directed him to report in Lahore at PHF office. It is expected that the player would get a chance in the Development Squad.