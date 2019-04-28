PML-N extends support to JUI-F for rally

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to extend all-out support to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in making its rally against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government a success. “Our party workers and leaders will also take part in JUI-F’s million march to be held here today. We also want the government to address inflation and socioeconomic issues faced by the nation because of the wrong policies of PTI government,” Zafar Mehmood, the district president of PML-N, told reporters.