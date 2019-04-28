Kvitova sets up Stuttgart final against Kontaveit

STUTTGART, Germany: Petra Kvitova will play Anett Kontaveit in the final of the WTA tournament here on Sunday after beating Dutch sixth seed Kiki Bertens.

The Czech world number three fought back in the final set to win the semi-final 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-1.

Estonian eighth seed Kontaveit received a walkover into Sunday’s final after world number one Naomi Osaka withdrew with an abdominal injury ahead of their semi-final.