Scott, Trey lead Zurich Classic

NEW ORLEANS: The duo of Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax finished their round with a 11-under 61 before storms and then darkness prevented the completion of the opening round of the Zurich Classic on Thursday.

Only 13 teams were able to complete their first rounds at TPC Louisiana following a weather delay that included lightning in the area. Play will resume at 7 am local time (12 noon GMT) on Friday.

Martin Laird/Nick Taylor and Brian Gay/Rory Sabbatini were tied for second at 10 under. Laird and Taylor finished their round while Gay and Sabbatini still have four holes to play.