Fri Apr 26, 2019
Senior Hindko poet Sajid Sarhadi passes away

National

BR
Bureau report
April 26, 2019

PESHAWAR: Senior Hindko language poet, Sajid Sarhadi passed away here on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 83. The funeral procession was taken out from his rented house at Jhanda Bazaar in Karimpura. Namaz-e-Janaza was offered inside the historic Gor Khatri Archaeological Complex. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Hazarkhwani. Relatives, friends, poets and writers attended the last funeral rites of the deceased who was known as Shaair-e-Peshawar (Poet of Peshawar).

