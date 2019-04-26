Senior Hindko poet Sajid Sarhadi passes away

PESHAWAR: Senior Hindko language poet, Sajid Sarhadi passed away here on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 83. The funeral procession was taken out from his rented house at Jhanda Bazaar in Karimpura. Namaz-e-Janaza was offered inside the historic Gor Khatri Archaeological Complex. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Hazarkhwani. Relatives, friends, poets and writers attended the last funeral rites of the deceased who was known as Shaair-e-Peshawar (Poet of Peshawar).