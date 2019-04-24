close
Wed Apr 24, 2019
April 24, 2019

Two die in Kohistan jeep plunge

National

 
Two persons drowned when a jeep plunged into the Indus River in Jigal area of Lower Kohistan on Tuesday.

“The divers who rushed to the scene after the accident fished out bodies from the river after putting in hectic efforts for hours.

These were shifted to the nearby hospital,” said Mohammad Nawaz, the head of the special branch in Pattan, the district headquarters of Lower Kohistan.

