‘Million march’ to be a referendum against government: JUI-F

MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islami-Fazl (JUI-F) district head Mufti Kifayatullah on Tuesday said that the party’s million march here on April 28 would be a referendum against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government.

“This million march would be a historic show of power by JUI-F. It would also be a clear-cut message to Prime Minister Imran Khan that people can’t be fooled through oft-repeated jingles,” Mufti Kifayatullah told workers’ convention here.

He said office-bearers and activists of JUI-F were active to communicate the message of party Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to join him in his struggle against the government and attend the million march.

The JUI-F leader said that record inflation, mammoth hike in prices of utilities had made life tough for the masses.

He urged the activists to come harder against propaganda being spread by political parties, particularly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Speaking on the occasion, Qari Obaidur Rehman said that his party had been giving equal importance to all mediums of communication to counter propaganda spread by the rival parties.He said a media team which was constituted earlier was giving a tit for tat response to rivals.