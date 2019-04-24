Dry Pasni

Being just a few kilometres away from Gwadar and an important city of the CPEC project, Pasni is totally deprived of clean drinking water. For the last couple of days, the residents of the city have been compelled to drink the unclean water of a nearby river.

This can have a terrible effect on the health of the people of the city. The provincial government should look into the matter and take steps to provide clean drinking water to the Pasni.

Parveen Karim

Pasni