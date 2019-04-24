close
Wed Apr 24, 2019
April 24, 2019

UBL leads Digital Revolution in Pakistan

Karachi

 
April 24, 2019

KARACHI: As part of the Bank’s Digital Agenda, UBL was the Title Sponsor of the 12th International Mobile Commerce Conference, held at a local hotel in Karachi.

This half-day conference focused on Digital Transformation and how financial institutions like banks are using digital technology as enabler of digital commerce. Leading local and international experts from banks and the digital commerce arena including Syed Irfan Ali, Executive Director, Banking Policy & Regulations Group, State Bank of Pakistan, attended this Conference.

Sima Kamil, President & CEO, UBL opened the Conference by welcoming the audience and congratulating the Conference organizers for continuing this annual event for the 12th year running. She talked about how Pakistan was experiencing a digital revolution due to the imperatives of financial inclusion and the explosion of digital technology. She thanked the State Bank of Pakistan for being a supportive regulator in the banking industry’s initiatives towards digitization.

Sharjeel Shahid, Group Executive, Digital Banking UBL also spoke at the event as a panelist along with other prominent personalities of the banking and Fintech industries.***

