PML-N’s Uzma chants ‘Go Nawaz Go’ in a slip of tongue

LAHORE: In a slip of tongue, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) lawmaker chanted ‘Go Nawaz Go’ during a protest outside the Punjab Assembly against the incumbent government. As per details, the woman MPA Uzma Bokhari chanted ‘Go Nawaz Go’ slogan instead of ‘Go Imran Go’. When she realised her mistake, she stopped quickly. The leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, was also present during the protest. ‘Go Nawaz Go’ is a political slogan, popularised during the Azadi March and Inqilab March protests against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT), respectively.