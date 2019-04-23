Students demand repair of damaged schools

PESHAWAR: The All Tribal Students Union on Monday asked the prime minister to restore their scholarship and reconstruct the damaged educational institutions in tribal districts.

Speaking at a news conference here, the president of the union, Mohammad Akbar Bajauri, chairman Sajid Khan Afridi, general secretary Hikmatullah, chief organizer Mohammad Younas Wazir and others said that the people of former tribal areas were living without basic facilities. The student leaders observed that almost all educational institutions were affected during the militancy and military operations but nothing practical was done for their reconstruction.

They asked the government to complete a survey of the damaged houses and educational institutions and provide Rs1 million compensation to each family.

The student leaders demanded the establishment of engineering and medical colleges at every district.