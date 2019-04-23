close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
April 23, 2019

Students demand repair of damaged schools

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
April 23, 2019

PESHAWAR: The All Tribal Students Union on Monday asked the prime minister to restore their scholarship and reconstruct the damaged educational institutions in tribal districts.

Speaking at a news conference here, the president of the union, Mohammad Akbar Bajauri, chairman Sajid Khan Afridi, general secretary Hikmatullah, chief organizer Mohammad Younas Wazir and others said that the people of former tribal areas were living without basic facilities. The student leaders observed that almost all educational institutions were affected during the militancy and military operations but nothing practical was done for their reconstruction.

They asked the government to complete a survey of the damaged houses and educational institutions and provide Rs1 million compensation to each family.

The student leaders demanded the establishment of engineering and medical colleges at every district.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar