Probe into building collapse ordered

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Ms Saleha Saeed has ordered an inquiry into the collapse of a three-storey residential building in a Walled City area two days ago.

In the incident six people died and four sustained injuries. She has appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner Awais Malik as an inquiry officer who would submit his report within three days. She ordered for registration of all basements in old buildings. She passed these orders on Monday afternoon in a meeting. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Lahore (Revenue), DSP Bhatti, Assistant Director Enforcement (WCA), ZOR (Infra) Ravi Town, AC City and others. She directed the city AC to set up a camp at Walled City for creating awareness and getting information about dangerous buildings. She had nominated the AC as its convener. The officers concerned of the Walled City Authority will be held responsible for any such incident in future and if any basement construction was found in the Walled City a case would be registered against the officers concerned.

The representatives of the Walled City Authority in the meeting revealed that there were many dangerous buildings, which urgently needed repair or demolition. The DC ordered all possible measures in this regard.