HED directs University of Gujrat to postpone syndicate meeting

LAHORE: Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab on Monday directed the University of Gujrat (UOG) to postpone its syndicate meeting scheduled for Tuesday (today).

Sources privy to the developments said that the HED had not received agenda of the said meeting in time owing to which the acting vice chancellor has been asked to postpone the meeting scheduled for Tuesday. The acting VC has been asked to reschedule the meeting accordingly with the directions to send agenda of meeting at least 10 days prior to commencement of the meeting in future. The sources further said a controversy is likely to erupt over the syndicate meeting as despite the HED’s directions the UOG administration was adamant to hold the meeting. They added the university’s registrar had informed the HED on Monday that since 12 members of the syndicate had already confirmed to attend the said meeting, which was over the requirement of quorum of eight to hold the meeting; it was not possible to postpone/ reschedule the meeting at this stage. Later, Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil confirmed to The News that the meeting had been postponed.

PU book fair: A draw for allocation of stalls for Pakistan’s largest book fair to be held at Punjab University (PU) New Campus admin block cricket ground has been held in which national and international level book sellers participated.

The book fair will be organised from April 25 to 27. According to a press release, Convener of Publishers/Book Sellers Liaison Committee Prof Dr Fakhar-ul-Haq Noori chaired a meeting regarding the draw for the allotment of book stalls in which 136 stalls have been allocated.

result: Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department declared the results of various examinations here on Monday. These exams include MA Mass Communication Part-I supplementary examination 2018, MA Political Science Part-I supplementary examination 2018, MA Arabic Part-I supplementary examination 2018, MSc Chemistry Part-I supplementary examination 2018, MA English Part-I, II supplementary examination 2018, MA Urdu Part-I, II supplementary examination 2018 and MSc Mathematics Part-I, II supplementary examination 2018.

Roll number slips: The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced to that roll number slips for candidates of Intermediate (Part-II) Annual Examinations, starting from May 6, have been put online, reads a press release issued on Monday.