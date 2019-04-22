close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
April 22, 2019

PM not considering replacing Punjab CM: Tareen

National

April 22, 2019

LODHRAN: Rejecting media reports about removal of Punjab chief minister, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen here on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not mulling to remove Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Inaugurating the green and clean drive in Lodhran, Jahangir Tareen accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of hatching conspiracies and spreading rumours about the removal of the chief minister. The PTI leader said, “There is no room for presidential system in the country. He said that PM Imran khan only changed the batting order according to the situation.”

Jahangir Tareen said that PTI formed the government through the power of vote in the country and added that he put the economy on the right track.

Earlier, after major reshuffling in the federal cabinet Prime Minister Imran Khan was considering to change Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and reshuffling in the provincial cabinet, sources had said on April 19.

