2 die in electrocution, drowning incidents

KARACHI: Two young men died on Sunday in separate incidents of electrocution and drowning.

A 30-year-old worker was electrocuted to death while he was working at a factory in the Korangi area. The incident took place at a factory located in Gulzar Colony near Vita Chowrangi within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station. The deceased man was identified as Rashid, son of Rahim, a resident of Gulzar Colony. He died on the spot. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and later handed over to the family for burial. Police officials also visited the site to inquire into the incident. They said Rashid was working at a factory when he received electric shocks and died.