PM to visit Okara in first week of May

OKARA: The district administration and security institutions are making arrangements for the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan here in the first week of May.

The PM is expected to inaugurate Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme (SGHS) and shelter homes constructed here with financial help of philanthropists. It is also expected that the PM would address the public in the city football ground. The district administration has started marking a helipad at Okara Stadium and the Renala Khurd and three other sites. PTI local leader Muhammad Ashraf Khan Sohna, former provincial minister, had disclosed that PM Imran Khan would be accompanied by CM Usman Buzdar and the Housing minister. He said the PM would announce some mega projects for Okara. The PTI local workers and leaders have started preparations for the PM’s visit here.

79 PROTESTERS BOOKED: Seventy-nine protesters were booked by the Basipur police for protesting against Wapda over power supply suspension to Mohallah Ijaznagar for the last seven days. When people started the protest, police reached the area. A scuffle between the police and the protesters ensued. Protester Muhammad Hanif was injured and was rushed to hospital. Later, the protest was called off after negotiations.

Police registered a case against 79 people for beating and tearing uniforms of two constables and creating law and order situation.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide over a failure to marry a girl of his choice. Arsalan of Hujra Shah Muqeem had fallen in love with a girl and he wanted to marry her. But the family members of the girl were not ready to accept his proposal. On their refusal, he shot himself dead. Police shifted the body hospital for autopsy.

TRAILER CATCHES FIRE: A trailer caught a fire parked on National Highway (NHW). The trailer, which was bond to Karachi from Lahore, was parked on NHW when it caught the fire. Rescue 1122 controlled the fire.