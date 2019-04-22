Obituary

PESHAWAR: Widow of Dr Syed Mohammad Qasim Bacha passed away on Sunday after a protracted ailment.

Her funeral would be offered today (Monday) in Hissar Banda village near Lund Khwar in Mardan district at 9 am.

She was the mother of Shah-e-Yemen, Hazrat Abbas, Rahbar Ali, Azmat Ali and Ameer Siyab. The deceased was the aunt of Siddique Akbar, Noor Akbar and Sher Akbar and mother-in-law of Rozi Akbar.