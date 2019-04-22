Chinese cultural exhibition attracts large crowd

Islamabad : A three-day Chinese Traditional Culture and Creative Exhibition titled ‘Chinese Culture IP Exhibition continued here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Federal Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division Eng. Aamir Hasan was the chief guest in the opening ceremony of first edition of the exhibition held on Saturday. Chinese Ambassador in Islamabad, Yao Jing, Joint Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division Syed Junaid Akhlaq, Cultural Counsellor of the Embassy of China and Director of China Cultural Centre, Zhang Heqing, Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah, attended the inauguration ceremony of the exhibition.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Engineer Aamir Hasan said Pakistan always consider China as a closest friend and ally and China supported us on many occasion.

He recalled that the two countries signed the first cultural protocol back in 1965 and since then many more cultural initiatives had been taken to promote friendly ties. He said an executive four-year cultural programme was initiated in 2018 and under that cultural programme numbers of initiatives have took place.

Ambassador of China, Yao Jing said he was pleased to inaugurate first China culture and creative exhibition. “Both Pakistan and China have long history of friendship and interactions,” he noted. He said China valued the friendship with Pakistan the two countries have closer cooperation in many fields and CPEC was one such example. He said high level exchanges and visits of Pakistan and China leaderships gave clear direction and momentum for more cooperation expressing the confidence that in next stage of CPEC, the cultural cooperation and people to people links will be enhanced further. “Under social sector health, education, poverty alleviation, human resources developments were the major areas of next stage of CPEC Cooperation” he said.

He thanked the ministry of National History and Literary Heritage and PNCA for cooperating in organising the exhibition. Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah said culture was the best possible communication. He congratulated the Embassy of China for organizing the oriented charm exhibition. He said this interaction would become very enable platform for us.

During the opening ceremony a launching ceremony of Findings stars in the desert and Chinese idiom stories in Urdu was also held. The students and performing arts group PNCA also presented Chinese and Pakistan traditional dance performances. Federal Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Eng. Aamir Hasan, Ambassador of China to Pakistan and Director General PNCA also visited the stalls of traditional culture and creative art work displayed at the exhibition.