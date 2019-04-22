CGSS holds interactive session with foreign author

LAHORE: The University of the Punjab in collaboration with Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad, organised an interactive session with Elias Davidson, author of the book ‘The Betrayal of India’ at the Undergraduate Study Centre here.

Punjab University Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla, Registrar Dr Khalid Khan, Member Advisory Board CGSS Brigadier (retd) Mansoor Saeed and senior faculty members were present on the occasion.

In his address, Dr Taqi Zahid Butt explained the timeline of the false flag operations by the Indian forces, including the attack at the Cama Hospital, Taj Hotel and shooting at the metro junction. He said Elias Davidson has very aptly explained these false flag operations in his book, with technical evidence and through the ratio and statistics.

Brigadier (retd) Mansoor Saeed said a false flag is a covert operation designed to deceive, and the deception creates the appearance of a particular party, group or nation being responsible for some activity, disguising the actual source of responsibility. He explained in detail the history of false flag operations. He also explained the Indian false flag operations and propaganda against Pakistan including the Ganga airplane hijacking, Samjhota Express blast, Mumbai attacks, Pathankot Airbase attack, Uri attack and Pulwama attack.

Elias Davidson explained the facts and real motives behind the Mumbai false flag operations. He exposed the truth behind these attacks which were for a significant increase in the military budget, shift towards public policy, boom of the security industry, galvanizing the middle class and building up the big brother society. He said the phone calls between the gunmen and the handlers were not made in Urdu but in Hindi language and the communications sounded very unnatural for a live conversation, adding that the phone calls do not provide evidence that the gunmen were Pakistanis. “My quest was for the truth. India has made malicious allegations against Pakistan which are untrue and false,” he remarked.

Concluding his speech, Elias Davidson stated that India does not want the Mumbai trial to conclude, as it is a good talking point for New Delhi at various international forums in a bid to isolate Pakistan. The session was also followed by an interactive question-answer session.