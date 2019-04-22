close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
April 22, 2019

SHC issues notices to Auqaf dept, others on plea for security of shrines

Karachi

April 22, 2019

The Sindh High Court issued notices to the provincial Auqaf department, the inspector general of police and others on a petition seeking adequate security arrangements and proper maintenance for the 27 shrines in the city.

The petitioner’s global foundation, a non-governmental organisation, submitted in the petition that as many as 27 shrines and 32 mosques were being administrated by the Auqaf department in the city.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that proper security arrangements had not been made at several shrines in the city, whereas the Auqaf department was not utilising funds for the maintenance of the mosques and the shrines.

He said that despite the allocation of a budget and devotees’ donations of millions of rupees, no security and maintenance arrangements had been made by the department. The court was requested to direct the Auqaf department to ensure proper maintenance of the shrines and mosques and provide security to them by installing walkthrough gates, etc.

