Racing: Sayen Jee, Costa Rica favourites for top position

LAHORE: Six Chan Plate and a Turab Plate race are the order of the day at the Lahore Race Club in its 34th day meeting on Sunday, April 21.

Race one to five are of 1000 metres while race six and seven are of 1100 metres distance. In the last two races Sayen Jee and Costa Rica are the favourites for top position.

First race favourite for win is Free My Heart, place Baa Aytbar and fluke Naroobi while other participants are Sonay Ki Chirya, Magic, Bet of The Day, Hockey Star, High On Life, Goloo Prince, Aaban Prince, Nabeel Choice and Head Line.

Second race favourite for win is Red Boy, place She Is Rawal and fluke Hamayoon Choice while other participants are Great Queen, Butt The Great, Zahid Love, After Hero, JF Thunder, Kali Ghatta, Maradona and Gotti.

Third race favourite for win is Mehrbani, place Golden Apple and fluke Chota Sain while other participants are Nice One, Sheba, Afzaal Choice, Crazy Doll, Asim Prince, Easy Catch and Safdar Princess.

Fourth race favourite for win is Khan Jee, place Dimple and fluke Wahab Choice while other participants are Khan Gul, Moazzam Prince, Only Jutt, Tell Me, Baa Waqar, Great Khan, Eccu Check, Chan Punjabi and Red Eagle.

Fifth race favourite for win is Abdullah Princess, place Qalandra and fluke Missing My Love while other participants are Great Khan, Candle, Heart Cry, Miss Ravi Road, Baab, e, The Rani, Shaniya Princess, Banjo, Natalia, Secret of Life and Aie Muskan.

Sixth Turbat Plate race favourite for win is Sayeen Jee, place Khan Jan and fluke Sinner while other participants are Malik’s Love, Legacy, Right Approach, Four Chaar Hai, Pockets and Miss Bulbul.

Seventh race favourite for win is Costa Rica, place Prince Albert and fluke Rashk-e-Qamar while other participants are Miss Mohni Road, Helena, User and Me Raqsam.